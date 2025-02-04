Jey Uso Details Facetiming With Dad Rikishi In WWE Locker Room After Royal Rumble Win

Jey Uso achieved a shocking victory this past Saturday by winning the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble, and he's now set for a title match of his choosing at the company's biggest show of the year. Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" following his Royal Rumble win, Uso reflected on the moments backstage in the aftermath, including speaking to his father, former WWE star Rikishi Fatu.

"My dad called right when I was in the locker room," Uso said. "I had him on FaceTime. I was back there with John Cena, Punk, my brothers were there. So we did have a good talk, man. But I love my father."

Uso stated that he could see his father beaming with pride and it instilled a good feeling in himself. The wrestler didn't tell his dad, instead letting him learn about his son's Royal Rumble victory along with the rest of the world. Uso was proud to carry on the legacy of his family by becoming the fourth member of the Anoa'i family to win the Rumble, following in the footsteps of Yokozuna, The Rock, and Roman Reigns.

"This Yeet train is just starting," Uso continued. "I'm going to WrestleMania, uce. I'm gonna take one of these titles off one of these fools, regardless of who it is, because it's all business now, man. ... I just want to show the world something different."

Last night on "WWE Raw," Uso made his first post-Royal Rumble appearance, coming face-to-face with World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. However, Uso has yet to confirm whether or not he's challenging GUNTHER, and he has already announced that he'll appear on "WWE SmackDown" later this week to address Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship before making a final decision.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.