Frequent AEW Guest Mina Shirakawa Out Indefinitely Following Injury

2024 was all about Mina, as World Wonder Ring Stardom star Mina Shirakawa broke out in a big way thanks in large part to her frequent appearances in AEW. It seemed 2025 would be equally prosperous for the joshi star, as Shirakawa started off the year with a high profile match with Mercedes Mone at Wrestle Dynasty, though Mone ultimately came away with the win and Shirakawa's RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship.

Unfortunately, things took a bit of a wrong turn for Shirakawa over the weekend. Taking to X early Tuesday morning, Stardom announced that Shirakawa had suffered an injury at Stardom's 14th Anniversary Supreme Fight event. The promotion didn't reveal the nature of the injury, only stating that Shirakawa would be out for "an unspecific period," while also wishing her a "speedy recovery."

As announced earlier today, @MinaShirakawa will be out of action for an unspecified period to recover from injuries sustained on Sunday at Korakuen Hall. Join us in wishing Mina a speedy recovery

Shirakawa was part of an eight woman tag match this past Sunday, teaming with Empress Nexus Venus stablemates HANAKO, Maika, and Waka Tsukiyama against Azusa Inaba, Momo Watanabe, Rina, and Thekla of HATE. It's unclear where in the match Shirakawa was injured, and no reports had emerged about her status prior to today's announcement from Stardom.

In addition to her missing time with Stardom, the injury guarantees that AEW fans won't be seeing Shirakawa for the next little while as well. That may have been the case anyway, as Shirakawa hasn't been factored into AEW plans ever since she came up short challenging old friend Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship in at "Dynamite: Winter is Coming" last December.