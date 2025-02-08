Kevin Nash Believes This AEW-Contracted Talent Needs To Be Part Of WWE Toyline

When one thinks about the famed "Monday Night Wars" of the 90s, Sting is one of the many names that immediately springs to mind. The WCW "franchise" star arguably had the run of his life during that era, transforming himself from "Surfer Sting" and into "The Crow," becoming WCW's savior against the nWo. As such, it would make sense for Sting to be part of a "Monday Night Wars" toyline, which is currently being developed by Mattel.

There's only one problem; Sting's inclusion may not be possible, as the wrestling legend remains under contract with AEW, which would seemingly preclude him from being part of a WWE related toyline. That's not ideal for Sting's former WCW running mate Kevin Nash. When asked by a fan about Sting's inclusion in the toy line on the latest episode of "Kliq This," Nash made a strong case as to why it's vital for Sting to be involved, though he admitted he was not in the loop when it came to such decisions.

"I don't know who's in it," Nash said. "I'm not really...If it's a Monday Night War toy line, and Sting's not in it, absolutely [it's unfortunate], because he was so pivotal. He was one of...he was a star for so many years [in WCW]. He was WCW. And that's why when he took off the paint and became 'The Crow' and turned when WCW questioned him, storyline wise, and he turned his back on WCW, that was the beauty of that story. This character was that strong."

