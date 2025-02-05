WWE Star Thinks IC Champion Bron Breakker Will Have 'Breakout' Moment Soon

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is widely regarded by fans, pundits, and his peers as a future top star in WWE, with Luke Gallows being the latest to praise his potential.

Gallows, on the "Talk 'n' Shop" podcast, reviewed the 2025 Royal Rumble with his tag team partner, Karl Anderson, and both of them agreed that Breakker had a "great showing" in the men's Royal Rumble match. Gallows believes that Breakker's time will come in WWE, predicting that he will have a long and successful career in the promotion.

"I thought that would have been a massive breakout moment for Bron Breakker, but he's going to get it, it's coming. He's a good kid, he's awesome, he looks cool. He reminds me of what ... I always think of wrestling like this — if I were a little kid, what I think so-and-so is cool, what I think this is cool, what's happening, and he, for me, 10-year-old Drew Hankinson at Northeast Elementary would've been like, 'Oh, hell yeah, this is cool,' and that's always the measuring stick for me," said Gallows. "If I looked at it through a child's eyes, I would've thought he's a cool wrestler and I would've wanted his action figure, that makes me think — if his head stays on right — he's going to have a lengthy, super cool, successful career. He could've won last night, he didn't need to ['cause] it's going to come down the road."

Anderson added that his young son is a big fan of Breakker. The Intercontinental Champion had one of the highlights of the night during the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match, when he viciously speared YouTube personality IShowSpeed. Breakker, in his second Rumble match of his career, entered at #7, lasted just over 20 minutes, and eliminated three stars.