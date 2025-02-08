Trick Williams Compares WWE NXT To College

"WWE NXT's" Trick Williams is one of many wrestlers who transitioned from football into pro wrestling, and he has drawn parallels between "NXT" and studying at college.

Williams, one of the hottest rising stars in WWE's developmental brand, has quickly risen to the top of the brand over the last year. He recently appeared on "Tailgate Talks with DiMarco and Garcia" podcast, where he explained why "NXT" is like being in college.

"'NXT,' where I'm at now — which I've been here for three-and-a-half years — it feels like I did college all over again. It is a lot more comparable to the collegiate experience, where it is top-of-the-line facilities, where you're getting coached by some of the best, where as opposed to 'Raw' and 'SmackDown,' that is more like NFL, where you're a pro. We're not going to tell you five times to, you know, do this and do that, unless you're the big-money guy. But, you hold yourself accountable. If you miss meetings, you're going to get your pay deducted or we kick you out. 'Raw' and 'SmackDown' is a lot more cutthroat," Williams said.

He detailed his hectic weekly schedule in "NXT," which includes in-ring training, watching wrestling films to analyze and learn, filming the weekly television show, working out, and wrestling at live events. He revealed that the "NXT" stars work six days a week, with Sunday being the only rest day.

Williams also spoke about potentially being called up to the main roster, stating that he should get the call-up soon to either "Raw" or "SmackDown." "I think it [a call-up] has to be soon," said the former NXT Champion.

The 30-year-old star also expressed gratitude for his professional wrestling career, stating that it has exceeded his expectations tenfold compared to what he had hoped for in football.

