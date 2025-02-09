WWE's Roman Reigns Names The Funniest Member Of The Family

WWE star Roman Reigns has revealed who the funniest member of The Bloodline is, lavishing praise on the WWE star's humor and energy.

While The Bloodline storyline has showcased the family's dominance and ruthlessness, it has also featured some of the funniest moments in recent WWE history. One man with several memorable comedic moments in the storyline is Jimmy Uso, who has displayed excellent comedic timing. When asked on the "SHAK Wrestling" podcast if Solo Sikoa is the funniest person in The Bloodline, Reigns revealed how Jimmy is by far the funniest in their family.

"I mean, top 5, that's too easy to jump in there especially 'cause he's a prominent one now. I would say, and we all agree, Big Jim is probably the funniest of all of us. He's our true entertainer," said Reigns.

"The Tribal Chief" recalled how Jimmy often made friends easily whenever he and The Usos were on the road together years ago, thanks to his positivity and likable nature.

"He's the super positive one who's always ... he's like a social butterfly. There would be times, way back in the day, we'd be in a bar or something, me and Jey, keeping to ourselves, and [I ask], 'Where's your brother at?' Look around and see Jim over there, making best friends," remembered Reigns. "Nobody makes best friends like Jim. But that's because he's funny, he's personable, he's got great energy, he's super positive, and he's always having a good time. I think that's ... there's a magnetism to that, and I would say Jimmy's by far our greatest entertainer and funny guy."

Sami Zayn, the "Honorary Uce" of the group, had previously revealed that Jimmy is the most-laidback member of the group, and their on-screen dynamic closely reflects their real-life interactions.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.