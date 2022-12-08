Sami Zayn Confirms 'Real-Life' Element Of WWE Pairing With Jimmy Uso

With the ongoing story of Sami Zayn's attempts to ingratiate himself into The Bloodline, the veteran performer continues to carve a place for himself at the top of the card in WWE. The chemistry between Zayn and the other members of The Bloodline is utterly palpable, helping create one of the most engaging storylines happening in professional wrestling today. During an interview with Peter Rosenberg on "Cheap Heat," Zayn shared some insight into the relationship between himself and The Usos, including a particular element of his real-life friendship with Jimmy that has found its way onscreen in their story.

"It's funny because these dynamics that we've sort of splintered off to with Jimmy and Jey, there's a certain element — not to say Jey is the angry one or anything, that's a story we've told for six months," Zayn said. "But Jimmy really is a laid back dude. The relationship that we [have] onscreen is very, very similar to the relationship we have backstage. ... I just saw ... a video from 2019 or 2020 of us doing the handshake, because that's our real life handshake."

Zayn shared that both the Usos are known for their elaborate handshakes, and people who saw the video were surprised to find that the greeting between Zayn and Jimmy wasn't created simply for the current storyline. "They're the coolest, most universally-adored people, and everyone has a rapport with them." After proving himself to The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames, it seems Zayn has finally become a fully accepted member of the group — even gaining the support of the previously reluctant Jey Uso. Zayn picked up a singles win against Sheamus this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," and no doubt looks to keep his momentum up in the weeks leading to January's Royal Rumble premium live event.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.