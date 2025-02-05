Mariah May Wants A Match Against This Absent AEW Star

Since becoming AEW Women's World Champion, Mariah May has stepped in the ring with some of the best female talent the company has to offer, defending her title against the likes of Toni Storm, Thunder Rosa and Willow Nightingale. That said, there is one AEW original that May has never had the opportunity to wrestle.

Speaking on "Going Ringside," May was asked if she has any interest in stepping inside the ring with Britt Baker. However, the former AEW Women's Champion has not been seen on television since last November, with reports suggesting that AEW President Tony Khan and talent within the company have become frustrated trying to work with her.

"Anytime, any place ... I would love to wrestle her, I was supposed to wrestle her and then I think she sat on some dental floss or something and didn't show up. So if she wants to, I'm right here."

Unfortunately for May, she might never get the chance to wrestle Baker, at least in AEW. The "DMD's" status with the company remains uncertain, with rumors suggesting that she could have wrestled her last match due to Khan's unhappiness with her.

Baker is also no stranger to backstage conflict, as she has a long list of controversies since becoming an AEW star. Famously, Baker had previous issues with Rosa despite often working together on screen. In 2023, the reality series "AEW All Access" shed light on some of their issues. Last year, rumors emerged about a backstage altercation between Baker and former AEW World Champion MJF. Baker reportedly buried Friedman backstage, and when his real life girlfriend Alicia Atout informed him about Baker's actions, she called her a "stupid f*****g b***h."

