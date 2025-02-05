WWE HOFer Bully Ray Discusses The Only AEW Storyline He's Currently Enjoying
WWE Hall of Famer and "Busted Open Radio" co-host Bully Ray is of the opinion that AEW is currently experiencing a rough patch. Bully has been especially critical of the Death Riders storyline while also worrying about the direction of the promotion as a whole, but speaking on a recent episode of the satellite radio show, he pointed out the one bright spot he sees in the company.
"It's Mariah May and Toni Storm," Bully said. "Love it, love it, love it. I think Mariah and Toni are doing a phenomenal job."
Bully praised the recent reveal that "Timeless" Toni Storm has been secretly playing the role of her old self to fool May over the last two months, noting that it took place on "AEW Collision" with a follow-up on "AEW Dynamite," and the intent was presumably to draw viewers to the Saturday show. The follow-up last Wednesday saw May cut a promo about Storm, and though Bully had some criticism for the segment, he still feels that May is continuing to improve on the microphone, which is a strong sign for her future.
Bully Ray Wanted To See 'Timeless' Toni Storm On AEW Dynamite
Though he's been a fan of the long-running story between Storm and May, Bully had one significant issue with last week's "Dynamite." The former ECW star felt AEW should've used the most recent episode as an opportunity to showcase Storm's return by having her appear in-person.
"I'm like, 'Alright, Toni is gonna come out and bust this,'" Bully said regarding the promo. "I want to see Toni face-to-face with Mariah — I want to see that on 'Dynamite.' I want to see that on your A-show. I want the most amount of people at home to be able to see the number-one story that you're telling in this company, and if you don't think that Mariah and Toni is the number-one story, then you're a fool."
Because Storm did not appear on "Dynamite," Bully walked away from the segment disappointed. However, there's still time to right the ship, as May and Storm are set to battle it out for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Grand Slam Australia on Saturday, February 15. That gives the company a few more episodes to showcase the storyline before things culminate on the special episode of "Collision."
