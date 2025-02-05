WWE HOFer Bully Ray Discusses The Only AEW Storyline He's Currently Enjoying

WWE Hall of Famer and "Busted Open Radio" co-host Bully Ray is of the opinion that AEW is currently experiencing a rough patch. Bully has been especially critical of the Death Riders storyline while also worrying about the direction of the promotion as a whole, but speaking on a recent episode of the satellite radio show, he pointed out the one bright spot he sees in the company.

"It's Mariah May and Toni Storm," Bully said. "Love it, love it, love it. I think Mariah and Toni are doing a phenomenal job."

Bully praised the recent reveal that "Timeless" Toni Storm has been secretly playing the role of her old self to fool May over the last two months, noting that it took place on "AEW Collision" with a follow-up on "AEW Dynamite," and the intent was presumably to draw viewers to the Saturday show. The follow-up last Wednesday saw May cut a promo about Storm, and though Bully had some criticism for the segment, he still feels that May is continuing to improve on the microphone, which is a strong sign for her future.