Jey Uso Opens Up About What It Meant To Eliminate John Cena In 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

In the main event of Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble, Jey Uso and John Cena found themselves as the final two competitors, battling it out for the chance to challenge for a title at WWE WrestleMania 41. By the end, Uso surprised just about everyone by outlasting Cena on the edge of the ring. Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" following his victory, Uso reflected on what it meant to him to end his Royal Rumble win by eliminating Cena.

"That man raised me," Uso said of Cena. "The old schedule was crazy. ... We spent a lot of time with him, and he just taught us the game, man. And when he comes back and he sees where me and my brother are, ... all he does is say how proud he is of us, and he loves us, man. And my family loves John, too."

Uso pointed out that Cena has had close ties to the Anoa'i family for decades, with Cena feuding against Rikishi in some of the earliest days of his WWE career, and later getting involved in a memorable feud with the late Umaga. Cena has also teamed with Jey and Jimmy Uso in the past, as well as wrestled against them many times, including in a tag team match with LA Knight as his partner at WWE Fastlane 2023.

Upon winning Saturday's Royal Rumble match, Uso said that Cena spoke some emotional words from the heart, pointing out how far Uso has come to have an entire stadium of people cheering for him. As for Cena, he was unsuccessful on Saturday night, and while he may have been proud of Uso's accomplishment, the veteran wrestler made it clear after the show that he still has his sights set on winning his 17th world title before he hangs up his boots at the end of 2025.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.