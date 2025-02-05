Hulk Hogan Addresses Having To Be 'The Good Guy' After WWE Crowd Turned On Him

Arguably the most news worthy story coming out of the "WWE Raw" premiere on Netflix was Hulk Hogan being booed out of the building by the Los Angeles crowd at the Intuit Dome. The WWE Hall Of Famer appeared to promote his Real American Beer and celebrate the red brand's first show on streaming, but his presence was only met by a negative response. Hogan has been a controversial figure over the years, but his recent endorsement of Donald Trump during his presidential political campaign garnered "The Hulkster" a poor reception, especially due to California being predominately a left-wing state.

Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," Hogan addressed being booed on the debut of "Raw" on Netflix, explaining he would have chosen to turn heel on the audience if he was not promoting his beer company.

"I was talking about the beer you know, we're in a relationship with the WWE you know, they're my partner in this thing and I had to be a good guy in LA. Now if this was for wrestling and they turned on me like that, I would've turned into Hollywood Hulk Hogan. 'So you hate me for everything I've done for all the Make-A-Wish kids and everything I did for your kids? Well guess what, I did it for the money. And by the way, since you want so much hatred coming your way, I hope you have a good time when Kamala Harris is your new governor and you're all standing in the soup line.' Mic drop, see you, but I couldn't do that."

Hogan's next appearance was reported to be at Saturday Night's Main Event last month, but he missed the show due to his daughter Brooke Bollea giving birth to twins.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.