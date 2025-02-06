Chris Jericho Gives Insight Into Britt Baker/AEW Situation

In January 2025, rumors started to swirl about the future of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D within All Elite Wrestling. Wade Keller of PWTorch claimed on his radio show that Baker may have wrestled her last match for the company as AEW President Tony Khan is tired of working with her, and that she is widely unpopular within the AEW locker room. While nothing has been confirmed regarding Baker's future, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is confident that she will remain with the company, stating in a recent interview on Sports Illustrated's "The Takedown" that she the former AEW Women's World Champion is still a valuable part of the company.

"I mean you'd have to ask Britt that," Jericho said. "I haven't really heard either way, but I know she's obviously a very valuable part of the company. She's one of the OG's, probably one of our first homegrown stars, and I think she does a great job whenever she's in the ring. So I don't see her leaving or going anywhere, and I'm looking forward to having her come back on the show because has a great character and a great presence, and once again, a great fanbase within AEW, within the wrestling world."

Dave Meltzer also weighed in on the situation shortly after the rumors gained momentum by saying that while there is an element of truth to what Keller said, the situation has been blown out of proportion. Baker was last seen on AEW TV back in November 2024 feuding with Serena Deeb, where she infamously told Deeb that nobody cares about her, leading to Deeb wearing a t-shirt saying that exact phrase on an episode of "AEW Collision" that December.

Please credit "The Takedown" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.