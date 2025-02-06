FKA Mandy Rose Has A Warning For Women's Champ

Amanda Saccomanno, formally known as Mandy Rose in WWE, was released from the company in 2022, but has proven to keep up with the product after calling out one of her former "WWE NXT" colleagues. During Tiffany Stratton's first promo on "WWE Smackdown" as Women's Champion, she used Rose's catchphrase, 'Put some respect on my name,' which ignited a response from "God's Greatest Creation" on the "Power Alphas Podcast."

"A new champion named Tiffany Stratton used my slogan, 'Put some respect on my name,' and I was like, to be honest, I wasn't even watching it and I got so many tweets about it and I was like what is going on? I saw the clip and this b***h even used like the same kind of tone. I was like hold on a second, I thought we were cool ... listen we can admire each other, we can respect, we can look up to, but we can't take our words from each other."

Saccomanno continued to explain that she's often been compared to Stratton, due to both their characters having a similar look. She also congratulated Stratton on her title reign, but warned her to never use her slogan again. After Stratton's promo, Saccomanno teased that she could be at the Royal Rumble, especially when fan speculation picked up towards her returning to WWE, but the former NXT Women's Champion did not appear at this past weekends event.

