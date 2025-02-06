Rikishi Gives Advice To Jimmy Uso Amidst Jey's Rise In WWE

Over the last several years, Jey Uso has been on something of a meteoric rise in WWE, building to his victory in the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble. Jey's brother Jimmy Uso has remained a featured player in WWE, but there's no denying he hasn't yet reached the heights of his twin. Speaking on "Off The Top," their father Rikishi Fatu offered some public advice for Jimmy regarding his place in the promotion.

"I would tell him [to] enjoy the moment, enjoy the transition," Fatu said. "Jimmy — he's an open book. He can do anything, you know what I mean? He's a prankster, he's a comedian if he wanted to try to do that stand-up thing, and he's very talented, very athletic. A good father. A good, amazing brother."

Fatu and his co-host Joey Gaytan both praised Jimmy for his recent work on "WWE SmackDown," with Gaytan pointing out that the former tag team star has been able to put his personality on display more often. If Jimmy is going to succeed in WWE as a singles star, Fatu said that he will have to put in a ton of effort, but he fully believes he son is capable of making it happen.

"Jey found it. ... Jimmy will find it," Fatu continued. "Jimmy, while he's working out through these house shows, you mark my words — Jimmy's gonna be a fan-favorite, household [name], singles competitor wrestler in due time, because while he's out there, he's smart enough to find out what works."

Most recently, Jimmy was seen during Saturday's Royal Rumble match, though he was eliminated after about 15 minutes by his cousin, Jacob Fatu. Ahead of the Rumble, last week's "SmackDown" saw Jimmy pick up a win over Carmelo Hayes, marking the first time Jimmy has scored a singles victory since defeating Karl Anderson in 2023.