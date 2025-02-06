Tommy Dreamer Compares CM Punk & Sami Zayn's WWE Raw Match To Hall Of Fame Rivals
This past Monday on "WWE Raw," CM Punk defeated Sami Zayn in the main event to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. Despite both men never stepping in the ring together, they proved to have chemistry and impressed the audience from a technical standpoint. One person who was a massive fan of the match was ECW legend Tommy Dreamer, who compared Punk and Zayn's match to watching Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat wrestle.
I love, love, loved Sami versus CM Punk. When I watched it, I had the feeling that these two guys did not like each other for real ... I would say these are two of the greats going at it because when two guys that have never wrestled each other and have that chemistry, just off the charts. They reminded me of Flair, Steamboat that I've seen live many times of just going at it when there was an opening." He said on "Busted Open After Dark."
Dreamer continued to explain that Zayn earned Punk's respect due to the "Best In The World" saying that he was on a different level than him. Seth Rollins reminded Zayn that Punk's words before the match, who was trying to create more conflict due to his hatred for the former AEW star. Dreamer also explained that he loved watching Punk slightly play the antagonist during the match, and revealed that Zayn is now included in his personal top five greatest babyfaces of all time.
Dreamer provides his thoughts on Zayn's storyline with Kevin Owens
Zayn's night only got worse after losing to Punk, as Kevin Owens attacked him following the match to close the show. The blindside came as a surprise due to Zayn attending to Owens following his brutal ladder match with Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble. However, Owens purposefully pushed Zayn into Punk upon his ambush, who never saw "The Prizefighter" appear. It remains to be seen if Punk believes Zayn deliberately attacked him, but Dreamer hopes that he realizes it was never Zayn's intention.
"He's [Zayn] been involved in so many different stories and now he's involved in another one with Kevin Owens, which will be told what the hell happened and this friendship is now fragmented again." Dreamer said." "After they shake hands, Punk goes to leave and a blindside attack. Hopefully CM Punk watches Monday Night Raw like we all do and he goes and says, 'hey I saw that wasn't you that hit me and it was Kevin Owens.'"
All signs point towards Owens and Zayn going one-on-one at WrestleMania for the second time in their careers, but KO's reasoning for turning on his best friend is still yet to be revealed.
