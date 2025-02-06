Tommy Dreamer Compares CM Punk & Sami Zayn's WWE Raw Match To Hall Of Fame Rivals

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," CM Punk defeated Sami Zayn in the main event to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. Despite both men never stepping in the ring together, they proved to have chemistry and impressed the audience from a technical standpoint. One person who was a massive fan of the match was ECW legend Tommy Dreamer, who compared Punk and Zayn's match to watching Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat wrestle.

I love, love, loved Sami versus CM Punk. When I watched it, I had the feeling that these two guys did not like each other for real ... I would say these are two of the greats going at it because when two guys that have never wrestled each other and have that chemistry, just off the charts. They reminded me of Flair, Steamboat that I've seen live many times of just going at it when there was an opening." He said on "Busted Open After Dark."

Dreamer continued to explain that Zayn earned Punk's respect due to the "Best In The World" saying that he was on a different level than him. Seth Rollins reminded Zayn that Punk's words before the match, who was trying to create more conflict due to his hatred for the former AEW star. Dreamer also explained that he loved watching Punk slightly play the antagonist during the match, and revealed that Zayn is now included in his personal top five greatest babyfaces of all time.