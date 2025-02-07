Nic Nemeth Says This AEW Star, Long Term, Is A Big Win For The Promotion

Coming off a successful defense of the TBS Championship against Yuka Sakazaki, Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite" saw titleholder Mercedes Mone find her next potential challenger when she encountered Harley Cameron in a backstage segment.

"Absolutely fantastic segment and possibly – I'll reiterate your words quickly – but it's like, yeah, Harley can do it all," Nic Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio." "She can do several different things, and she's just getting going wrestling-wise. So, long term, that's gonna be a huge win for that company or [whatever] she does in her future, whatever the plans are."

Nemeth thought that Cameron's interaction with Mone was just the beginning of a potential bigger storyline between the two that could develop over a number of months. He outlined that it would be beneficial for Cameron to be able to show her talent and different aspects of her character, while Mone would be able to play off Cameron.

"Yes, if they go to something, she's going to get her ass kicked and rightly so," Nemeth said. "Maybe the next week, she shows up with a cast on her arm and she goes 'I want one more shot!' It's so easy to root for someone who's doing those things that I used to talk about all the time with Zack Ryder in the old days, going above and beyond to find a way to be a part of the show, and she's done it in five or six different ways."

Cameron has been a full time member of the AEW roster since April 2023, later becoming part of the stables QTV and The Outcasts.

