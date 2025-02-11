LA Knight Looks Back On Relationships With WWE Legends

Long before there was LA Knight, there was Shaun Ricker, a rising star in NWA's Championship Wrestling from Hollywood in the early 2010s. During this time, Ricker notably captured the NWA Heritage Tag Team Championships alongside Brian Cage. Additionally, he had the luxury of being guided by Paul Bearer (formerly known as Percy Pringle III), one of wrestling's most legendary managers. While appearing on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," Ricker, now in his current form as WWE's LA Knight, opened up about his relationship with the late icon.

"[He's] just a great dude, always having fun, just messing with people all the time," Knight said. "He always had goofy little nicknames for people and stuff like that. I know I've told a hundred people this story, but [when] other guys are doing promos, we do these pre-tape promos during the day before we got the show started, and he's over here showing his ass to people just trying to get them to break while they're in the middle of talking to the camera. He was always very easy to go to and like a real friend."

According to Knight, the relationship between he and Bearer began as strictly professional, but eventually evolved into a friendship as well, with Bearer being especially complimentary of Knight's work with the promotion. Knight noted that he also took the opportunity to learn from Bearer behind the scenes too, so much so that Bearer actually thanked him for asking for advice.

"[He's] just a great guy and I miss the hell out of him," Knight said of Bearer, who died in 2013.