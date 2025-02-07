Logan Paul Said He'd Quit WWE If Top Star Tried To Take His Royal Rumble Spot

YouTube personality and WWE star Logan Paul is not afraid to speak his mind, which he has showcased time and again on WWE television. The former United States Champion, ahead of the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match, threatened WWE's management about quitting if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson showed up and took his spot in the match.

Heading into this year's Rumble, there was speculation that The Rock, owing to his power as part of the TKO Board of Directors, would add himself to the match and maybe even take another star's spot. In a vlog that he posted after the Rumble titled "John Cena Betrayed Me," Paul warned that he would immediately call WWE President Nick Khan and resign if The Rock was to take his spot in the match.

"If Dwayne Johnson comes and tries to take my 30 spot straight up, I'm going straight to the boss. I'm calling Nick Khan and I'm saying like, 'Dude, I quit,'" said Paul.

Thankfully for Paul, the WWE legend didn't feature on the show, and he got to enter the Rumble as the 30th and final star of the match. Paul was in the last three of the men's Royal Rumble, in only his second appearance in the iconic match, eliminating two former WWE Champions, AJ Styles and CM Punk. But, he was eliminated by John Cena — who he thought was his friend — who in turn was eliminated by the winner of the match, Jey Uso.

It seems like there's no love lost between Paul and The Rock, who were known to be friends in the past and had been in several videos together. But, following Paul's controversial Aokigahara forest incident, the Hollywood star severed ties with him.

