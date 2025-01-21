Wrestlers Who Just Can't Stand Logan Paul

YouTube-sensation-turned-entrepreneur-and-podcaster Logan Paul shocked the wrestling world when he stepped into the ring alongside The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 38. WWE utilizing another celebrity on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" wasn't the shocking part, but rather that Paul was actually good within the squared circle, despite the bad taste it left in a lot of fans' mouths. This impressive showing led to Paul signing a multi-year contract with WWE in June 2022. Some of his actions may be despicable to some outside of the ring, but he has proved himself inside it.

Paul would go on to compete against some of the top stars in WWE, like then-Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns and former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. He's fought in big matches like the Elimination Chamber as well as the Royal Rumble, and in 2023, he won the WWE United States Championship. Paul held on the title for 273 days, until he was defeated by LA Knight at SummerSlam in 2024.

After not appearing on any WWE product following the loss, Paul pulled another publicity stunt by announcing that he was "retired" from professional wrestling. The "retirement" didn't last long, and he made an appearance at a press event ahead of "WWE Raw's" debut on Netflix, announcing that he would be a part of the brand. It's stunts like that, as well as his questionable actions in the past, that have some within WWE unable to stand the former champion. Keeping that in mind, let's look at the wrestlers who can't stand Logan Paul.