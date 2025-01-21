Wrestlers Who Just Can't Stand Logan Paul
YouTube-sensation-turned-entrepreneur-and-podcaster Logan Paul shocked the wrestling world when he stepped into the ring alongside The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 38. WWE utilizing another celebrity on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" wasn't the shocking part, but rather that Paul was actually good within the squared circle, despite the bad taste it left in a lot of fans' mouths. This impressive showing led to Paul signing a multi-year contract with WWE in June 2022. Some of his actions may be despicable to some outside of the ring, but he has proved himself inside it.
Paul would go on to compete against some of the top stars in WWE, like then-Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns and former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. He's fought in big matches like the Elimination Chamber as well as the Royal Rumble, and in 2023, he won the WWE United States Championship. Paul held on the title for 273 days, until he was defeated by LA Knight at SummerSlam in 2024.
After not appearing on any WWE product following the loss, Paul pulled another publicity stunt by announcing that he was "retired" from professional wrestling. The "retirement" didn't last long, and he made an appearance at a press event ahead of "WWE Raw's" debut on Netflix, announcing that he would be a part of the brand. It's stunts like that, as well as his questionable actions in the past, that have some within WWE unable to stand the former champion. Keeping that in mind, let's look at the wrestlers who can't stand Logan Paul.
Seth Rollins
Seth "Freakin'" Rollins was Logan Paul's first singles match opponent at WWE WrestleMania, with the match happening at the 39th anniversary of the event. However, "The Visionary" wasn't exactly the YouTuber's biggest fan before they entered a program together. Rollins was one of the first within the WWE locker room to attack Paul's commitment to the business, and he vented about Paul in an Instagram Live video (via @WrestleOps). During the Live, Rollins appeared to toe the line between work and shoot, as the match between them at WrestleMania had already been rumored. He voiced his distaste for Paul, going as far to say he didn't need him in his locker room.
"At the end of the day, he's not a wrestler," Rollins said. "He doesn't want to be a wrestler. He just wants to be famous. He doesn't care about the industry."
Rollins doubled down on his dislike for Paul in February 2023. He told the "WWE Raw" commentator and ESPN personality Pat McAfee he could respect Paul's hustle, but reiterated he thought he was only in WWE for his own gain, and he was judging him based on his past history. The pair did go on to fight face-to-face at "The Showcase of the Immortals" that year, with Paul losing to Rollins. Following their match, Rollins said Paul proved something to him and that he respected the star.
The former World Heavyweight Champion went on to be a guest on "Impaulsive" a few months later and praised Paul, admitting to the star himself that he was sceptical about his venture into the wrestling world. Rollins joked he didn't want Paul anywhere near his title in the future.
The Rock
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was one of Logan Paul's idols, until one of the social media star's antics destroyed their relationship to the point the Hollywood megastar wanted nothing to do with him. In 2017, Paul filmed a video in Japan's Aokigahara Forest, also known as the "Suicide Forest," as it is the most popular site for suicide in the country. The video included shots of a man who had hung himself, and Paul and his friends laughed and made jokes. The video was uploaded to Paul's YouTube channel, which started a wave of controversy that made him infamous. Paul appeared on an episode of "The True Geordie" podcast in 2022 and explained how that video caused The Rock to no longer speak to him.
Paul and The Rock had filmed several YouTube videos together, and after the "Suicide Forest" video went public, Johnson's publicist contacted Paul to cut all ties. Paul explained that his own publicist called him and said Johnson asked him to remove every picture and video they appeared in together. Paul described it as the saddest moment of his life, as he was told that The Rock wanted nothing to do with him. On the podcast, the star said he understood The Rock being upset with him for what he did, and acknowledged he made a mistake, but wishes Rock would have called or texted him personally. He revealed that he eventually received a nice message from The Rock about one of his Instagram videos.
Paul said his publicist told him the relationship could be reconciled, but as of this writing, and even with The Rock back in WWE, that doesn't appear to be the case — at least publicly. With Johnson also now on the TKO board of directors, he is technically one of Paul's bosses.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens and Logan Paul had a months-long feud at the beginning of 2024, but they also worked together when the YouTuber first started appearing in WWE. Paul was first ringside at the behest of Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37 when the "Honorary Uce" competed against Owens. When Owens scored the victory, Paul attempted to celebrate with him, but ate a Stunner for his trouble. Owens' relationship with Paul seems to be another to blur the lines between real-life and storyline, however. It was reported ahead of their Royal Rumble match in 2024 that Owens had banned his son from watching Paul's videos on YouTube years prior. Owens explained in an interview that he didn't care much for either of the Paul brothers.
After Owens failed to capture the United States Championship from Paul at the Royal Rumble, the pair went on to compete in the Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia, where their conflict heated up even more. Their feud culminated in a triple threat match involving Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40, and Paul retained his U.S. title. It didn't take as long as WrestleMania for Owens to admit he was ready for their feud to be over, however.
Following the match, Owens called Paul dislikable, annoying, and even repulsive, but said you couldn't take away the fact he gives it his all in the ring. He even admitted before their Royal Rumble match that despite Paul not having knowledge as far as attitude and etiquette about the wrestling business, he is impressive in the ring. Owens said Paul giving it all in his matches is a good way to earn respect from those in the locker room who might doubt him.
Kevin Nash
Logan Paul ruffled the feathers of one WWE Hall of Famer who ignited a social media feud with the former United States Champion in 2024. The feud started when Paul had Nash's old nWo stablemate Hulk Hogan on an episode of "Impaulsive." There was a moment on the show where Paul appeared to be completely unaware of what the wrestling term "shoot" (or an unscripted happening) meant. When questioned how Paul couldn't know the term on an episode of his own "Kliq This" podcast, Nash proceeded to go on a rant, where he said Paul wasn't "one of the boys."
"Where would he learn that s**t yet?" Nash questioned. "Where's he going up and down the road, talking our jargon? In the building? Everybody's in their own f*****g motorcoach. There's no f*****g interaction, there's no socialization. You don't become one of the boys just because you're f*****g around them."
Paul then responded in a video uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter), where he called Nash a "bitter old man" and ended the recording with a defiant "f*** you." He said he would continue to make guys like Nash eat their words as he became even better at the sport.
Not a work @RealKevinNash pic.twitter.com/ZPL8A2Smuj
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 9, 2024
Nash responded by saying he felt the video was weird, but he seemed to then attempt to diffuse the situation by praising Paul's in-ring ability, both athletic and creative. He said he took Paul's rebuttal in-character.
John Cena
16-time WWE Champion John Cena is currently back in WWE on his retirement tour, and rumors have been swirling that he is set to face Logan Paul. One of those rumored matches could be set for WWE WrestleMania 41, but the pitch has reportedly been met with resounding disapproval within WWE's creative team. Cena has previously appeared on "Impaulsive," where he addressed his limited remaining time in the ring back at the beginning of 2024.
While he currently doesn't have a bad relationship with the social media star, the former "Dr. of Thuganomics" previously commented on Paul, and how the "old him" would have been one of the stars backstage to dislike the YouTuber. Cena then told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" that he would have hated Paul coming in to WWE.
"The old me would have been like, 'What are you trying to take from us?'" Cena said. "And that's just an archaic way of thinking that I was taught, and I understand why. Old carnival business — don't trust this guy who's coming into our territory."
Cena now understands that WWE brings in outside influence to help, and Paul is somebody that didn't need much convincing to make the jump. He described Paul as someone who embraces the wrestling world and is completely respectful. Paul, forever working a storyline angle, said in a behind-the-scenes video from the "Raw" Netflix debut that he thinks he would hurt Cena if they stepped into the ring together. He said it would be an honor, and mentioned beating up Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes previously. He said if he has to beat up Cena, he will do it.
Adam Page
Even though Logan Paul has never been in the ring with "Hangman" Adam Page, and seemingly has never spoken to him publicly, the former AEW World Champion isn't impressed by the social media star-turned-WWE athlete. Back when Paul said he was "retiring" in December, Page took took a shot at him on social media.
"I hope the next person they give half my moveset to is at least kinda cool," Page posted on BlueSky in response to Paul using some of his moves, including the Buckshot Lariat.
While Paul didn't respond, Page's former AEW rival CM Punk seemed to throw shade at him during an interview after Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024. Peter Rosenburg also used the term "move set" during the conversation, and Punk responded by calling it "garbage," noting that if you say that, you're an idiot, especially if you're a wrestler. "That 100% tells me you don't know what the hell you're doing," he said.
While Punk and Page have major history with each other following their less than friendly interactions in AEW, including Page calling out Punk on-air for publicly supporting workers' rights, while privately not following suit, Page and Paul don't seem to have any longstanding issues. The BlueSky post was the first public acknowledgement by Page, and it's unknown if he's was joking or showing genuine dislike toward Paul.