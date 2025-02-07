WWE's LA Knight Gives Cryptic Response To Question About Dream In-Ring Promo Partner

WWE star LA Knight has teased a potential face-to-face interaction with his dream promo partner sometime in the future.

Knight's stock has risen rapidly over the last few years on WWE television, thanks in part to his incredible mic skills, which have consistently left the audience eagerly anticipating every word he says. In a recent interaction with the "Battleground Podcast," the "WWE SmackDown" star was asked about who his dream promo partner from the past would be, and what he would tell them. Knight didn't reveal the name of the legend as he feels that there could be a moment between him and the legend in the near future.

"I'm not sure I can share that with you because this might happen at some point," said Knight. "I don't want to show my cards, I don't want to show my hand, but word on the streets is there may be an interaction with somebody at some point, I don't want to spoil it."

While the WWE star didn't drop any hints about who this unnamed individual could be, Knight has previously admitted that he loved the Attitude Era. Two of the megastars from that time, The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, were his favorites, whom he has been massively influenced by. Both WWE legends excelled on the mic and remain sporadically involved with WWE, making them perfect candidates for a segment or two with Knight.

The Rock last appeared on the main roster at "WWE Raw's" debut on Netflix in January and could return to be involved in The Bloodline storyline again, while Austin last featured on WWE television at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.