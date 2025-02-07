Logan Paul Posts Footage Of Himself Practicing WWE Royal Rumble Announce Table Spot

In between all the chaos that usually happens in a Royal Rumble match, there are also opportunities for WWE stars to showcase their athleticism, something that Kofi Kingston was famous for doing. Logan Paul seems to have now taken that baton from the former WWE Champion, first creating an iconic moment with Ricochet in 2023, while he showed off his agility at this year's edition.

Paul, in a recent vlog on his YouTube channel, gave a behind-the-scenes look at the aforementioned moment at this year's men's Royal Rumble match, where he jumped onto the commentary desk before re-entering the match.

"Normally I'd say, 'Look, there's going to be a viral moment,' but I'm actually going to take my foot off the gas. I've been going too hard 'cause the problem is if I do something crazy, everyone else looks not as good. So, like, my bosses were like, 'Don't be as good as you are so the other talent looks better," Paul gloated.

Paul was seen counting the steps from the ring apron to the commentary desk to time his jump and was confident of landing the jump easily.

"Bro, I could do this," said Paul. "There's one thing that I absolutely cannot f**k up. I'm doing a standing long jump from the apron onto the commentary table."

Paul was seen talking to WWE producer Shane Helms backstage, who was asking if he would be able to pull it off. The ever-confident YouTuber practiced jumping from a ring onto a crash pad backstage and was uber-confident in performing the move and boldly stated that he would quit wrestling if he couldn't do it.

"Everyone's getting my head, they're like, 'Dude, are you sure? You have to make that jump.' I'm like, 'There's no chance that I don't make this jump.' Knock on wood, but I'll quit wrestling if I don't make this jump."

Paul, who was in the final three of the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match, was eliminated by John Cena.