Penelope Ford Gushes With Praise For AEW Women's Division

As an AEW original, Penelope Ford has been a first-hand witness to the growth of the company's women's division, which now features stars like Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, and Toni Storm. During a recent appearance on "AEW Unrestricted," Ford took the opportunity to spotlight some of her fellow long-time roster members, such as Nyla Rose and Kris Statlander.

Much like her online presence, Ford attests that Rose is "hilarious" backstage, while also being down to earth. Rose, of course, arrived at AEW one month after its official launch in 2019. Since then, she and Ford have shared the ring on a handful of occasions, both in tag team and singles competition. Across the board, though, Ford has been "put at ease" when being paired with Rose.

As for former TBS Champion Kris Statlander, Ford cites her as a favorite both personally and professionally. Furthermore, Ford has found her to be one of the strongest competitors in the locker room. "I used to do a lot of intergender wrestling, and with her, I just feel like there's just things that you could do with Statlander that you don't get the opportunity to do with many other people because she's just so strong," Ford said. "She's so talented."

Elsewhere, Ford extended praise for former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida and former Dark Order member Anna Jay, the latter of whom she labels as a "sweetheart" and a careful creation of God. As for Shida, Ford noted that she and the "talented" Joshi wrestler view their July 2020 battle over the AEW Women's Championship as a top match of their careers.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW Unrestricted" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.