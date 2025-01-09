Kris Statlander Discusses Effect Of Both Winning & Losing AEW's TBS Title

In the short history of the AEW TBS Championship, Kris Statlander has been one of its most important figures. Not only does she have what many feel are the two best matches in the history of the title against Mercedes Mone, but Statlander was the second ever champion, defeating Jade Cargill to win the title at Double or Nothing 2023 after missing almost a year with a knee injury.

Appearing on the latest episode of "Close Up with Renee Paquette," Statlander reflected on her win, the emotions that came with it, and how, in the moment, she missed the huge fan reaction she received

"So many people were like 'Did you hear the crowd out there?'" Statlander said. "I was like 'No, I couldn't hear anything.' I was worried about tripping on my entrance, and I stumbled a little bit, and I was like 'Great, this all downhill. I'm going to mess this up. I'm a loser.' And I got to the ring, it went fine...I won the belt. So it went great actually. It was one of the first times that I personally was like 'Oh, maybe I'm getting the recognition...not that I deserve, but have been craving.'

"It felt like something that they [the fans] had wanted for a long time too, and it was just a good...everyone is happy at this point. And I'm very thankful for everyone being on my side when that happened too. That was a very great thing for me. And the couple of people that told me they cried for me. I was like 'That's so sweet.' I don't get emotional like that with wrestling a lot. I never really got emotional over the win of the TBS Championship. I got emotional over the support that I had, if that makes sense."