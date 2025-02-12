LA Knight Comments On WWE Bringing In Celebrity Wrestlers Like Logan Paul & Bad Bunny

The theme of celebrities in WWE extends back decades, with a notable example coming in the form of actor Mister T at WrestleMania 1. According to "WWE SmackDown" star LA Knight, the effectiveness of this celebrity usage is often dependent on the stars themselves, specifically their physical abilities, or lack thereof.

"I think personally you got to be a little choosy with who's going to come in and get that physical involvement just because of the fact that not everybody's got an athletic bone in their body," Knight told "Battleground Podcast."

"If you go around to any wrestling school on any given day, you'll see a whole lot of that. You got to wonder 'Why do you think you could do this? Why are you doing this? Why are you even setting foot in a ring, you have not a single athletic bone in your body.' Not everybody can do this. My one qualm with having too many celebrities do this is that it gives people the idea that anybody can do this. Not anybody can do this. Very few people can do this and do it well."

For Knight, the likes of Bad Bunny and Logan Paul are successful cases of celebrities involving themselves in pro wrestling, as they not only possess natural in-ring skills, but also spent an extensive amount of time learning the craft on a deeper level ahead of their respective appearances. On the other hand, Knight cites "Jersey Shore" star Snooki, who famously stepped into the ring at WrestleMania 27, as a less successful case, as he considers her less athletically inclined.

