Why WWE Royal Rumble Winner Jey Uso Says He Hopes John Cena Wins Elimination Chamber

At the 2025 Royal Rumble, Jey Uso pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent times by winning the men's Royal Rumble after he eliminated WWE legend John Cena. Uso now hopes that the 16-time world champion can win at Elimination Chamber and main event WrestleMania, which will be Cena's final WrestleMania before he hangs up his boots.

"That [Elimination Chamber] is his last chance to kind of main event WrestleMania, and we're in Toronto, Canada. I hope he gets it, man," said Uso on "Nightcap."

Uso, while expressing his love for Cena, also revealed "The Cenation Leader's" words to him following his historic win, as Cena recalled his first interaction with the Usos twins at the start of their WWE careers.

"He said, 'Hey, man,' he hugged me, he goes, 'Hey, Uce, I remember your first tour, I said, I always told you and your brother, you guys will be fine. Be yourself.' And he goes, 'Look at these people now.' That's when he turned me to the crowd and, you know, they just [Yeeting],'" he said. "Yeah, man, love, love for John Cena. He's a GOAT."

Cena, following his final Rumble match, looked a forlorn figure in the post-show press conference, where he declared his intentions to win the Chamber match and book his ticket to WrestleMania.

"The Show of Shows" will see Uso face off against either Gunther or Cody Rhodes, while Cena — if he wins the Chamber match — could face the opponent Uso doesn't choose. So far, two other stars — CM Punk and Drew McIntyre — have been added to the Chamber match alongside Cena, which will take place in Toronto, Canada, on March 1, 2025.

