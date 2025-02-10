D-Von Dudley Weighs Odds Of Rematches With Old WWE Rivals Edge & Christian, Hardys

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, few wrestling rivalries were as popular with fans as the one between The Dudley Boyz, The Hardys, and the duo of Edge and Christian. The three teams battled each other across various match types, including the innovative Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at WWE WrestleMania 17 in 2001. All six men are still active wrestlers to some degree, and appearing on "Recap Rewind Relive," D-Von Dudley discussed the likelihood of the three teams sharing the ring together again.

"I don't know about Edge and Christian because they're in AEW," Dudley said. "Tony Khan is not — I don't think he's into wanting to share his talent with other companies. I know Triple H is doing it with TNA and things like that, but I don't know if Tony Khan would do that."

While WWE has developed a partnership with TNA, and has launched the WWE ID program to work more closely with independent promotions, Khan's AEW is no stranger to working with other wrestling companies. AEW holds an annual cross-promotional event with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and often exchanges talent with Mexico's CMLL. However, neither WWE's Paul "Triple H" Levesque nor Khan would likely be eager to work with the opposing promotion.

Dudley believes it's more likely fans could see himself, Bubba Ray Dudley, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy wrestle, as they're all associated with companies that work together. The Hardy brothers are the current TNA World Tag Team Champions, and though D-Von took a long break from the ring from 2016 to 2023, the former ECW star returned with a match in TNA and has wrestled several more matches since. However, fans shouldn't expect to see him do anything too outrageous if he does get back in the ring again.

"I ain't doing no damn TLC match," Dudley joked.

