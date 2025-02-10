Booker T Reacts To Jey Uso's 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Win

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a close connection to Jimmy and Jey Uso, with the two brothers getting their start at Booker's Reality of Wrestling training school. Jey won the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble earlier this month, and Booker was unsurprisingly ecstatic for his former protege. On a recent edition of "The Hall of Fame," the "WWE NXT" commentator shared his belief that the victory was just the start of something even bigger.

"The championship is one thing, but the title — that's something totally different," Booker said. "Right now, he's got the title, bro. Of being the guy that they can trust. [The] championship will come later."

Booker also stated that the night would be one that Uso looks back on with pride for the rest of his life, and he himself has pride over playing a role in Uso's career. Recalling some of his own biggest matches, Booker believes Uso will be able to remember the fact that he won while sharing the ring with some of the most prominent names in the business.

"His in-ring work is great, you know? But I think his connection with the fans is what's really put him over the top," Booker continued. "You see everybody doing this 'Yeet' thing. You gotta say, 'Man, how many t-shirts can we sell here?' There's so much appeal in 'Main Event' Jey Uso."

Uso won the Rumble by eliminating John Cena while both men battled it out on the ring apron. Though Uso has yet to declare who he intends to challenge at WWE WrestleMania 41, Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown" indicated that his relationship with Cody Rhodes is as strong as ever. That, combined with his recent loss to GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, seem to suggest that Uso will go after the World Heavyweight Championship in April.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.