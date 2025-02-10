CM Punk Wishes People Would Throw Something At This WWE Star

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio doesn't have many storyline friends in WWE outside of girlfriend Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, with Judgment Day leader Finn Balor not even trusting the young star, but he does have some outside supporters in ESPN. UFC legends Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen hosted CM Punk on ESPN's "Good Guy/Bad Guy" podcast and said they were disappointed Mysterio didn't have a better showing in the Royal Rumble. They asked if Punk ever felt bad that Mysterio gets booed, and Punk said he's shocked that anyone does.

"I don't encourage this, but I'm shocked that people don't throw rotten fruit at him, or at least toilet paper because he's the s****," Punk said. "Listen, that mustache is a choice, that hair cut is a choice. His stupidity is a choice. He could read a book. He could learn how to read. He could be a better wrestler. He could learn how to run the ropes. He's terrible and it's because his dad's terrible — well, the apple don't fall from the tree."

Punk, who is not known to hold back his feelings on other stars, said that everything about Mysterio is rotten to the core. The pair most recently competed alongside each other in the Rumble match, with Punk entering at #24 and Mysterio at #26. Mysterio was eliminated from the match by Judgment Day's nemesis Damian Priest and Punk was surprisingly thrown over the top rope by Logan Paul.

Despite losing the Rumble, Punk is still looking for his opportunity to main event WrestleMania. He'll enter the Elimination Chamber match on March 1 after defeating Sami Zayn in a qualifying match on "WWE Raw."

