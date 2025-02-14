AEW's Chris Jericho Gets Candid About Acting Goals

AEW star Chris Jericho is a Renaissance man with his fingers in many pies. While he has been getting reactions — good and bad — from wrestling audiences for over three decades, the veteran star has also tried his hand at acting, which he recently discussed.

Jericho spoke to "The Takedown on SI" about the latest movie he's starring in, "Dark Match," which is a wrestling-based horror film, and discussed his goal as an actor.

"When this movie first was pitched to me, I had some hesitations about taking the part because I am a wrestler but this was so much deeper than that. To become, you know, kind of playing this multi-layered character with all these different issues and problems and you know plans — his whole overall plan is to take over the world and unleash Satan from hell, in a nutshell ... spoiler alert," he said. "I think my biggest mission was to make people forget that is Chris Jericho on screen, which I think as the movie goes on, we did a really good job of that because you know I'm so connected with wrestling but this is not really so much a wrestling movie as it is just a great horror movie with wrestling as a background."

The wrestling veteran said that his vast experience as a wrestler is useful in a movie set, stating that the transition is natural. While he admits that there are several similarities between the wrestling and acting world, he highlighted that the biggest difference between the two is the size of the audience he's playing to.

"It's a different world. You really have to go, in a lot of ways, from, you know, enunciating to thousands of people in an arena, to basically one person in your scene and the camera, and that is a whole different style of acting," Jericho added.

"Dark Match" was released last year, and as of writing, has earned a 5.6 rating on IMDB.

