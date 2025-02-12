Why Ric Flair Says WWE Is A Better Fit For AEW TBS Champ Mercedes Mone

Since arriving to All Elite Wrestling in March 2024, Mercedes Mone is undefeated in in-ring competition, with an AEW record of 15-0. Does that make the company a better fit for her in comparison to WWE, though? According to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, it does not, at least in this moment.

While appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Flair explained why he believed Mone's former home of WWE seems more suited for her. "Right now, I do [think WWE is a better fit], yeah, because she doesn't have that many good opponents over there [in AEW]," Flair said. "Does that make sense? Everybody's good. To be in the business, you've got to be good, but to be great, that encompasses a whole different word. 'Great' and 'good'. You know what I mean? And I truly believe she'll end up over there [back in WWE]."

Currently, Mone is set to put her TBS Championship on the line against former Outcasts member Harley Cameron at AEW Grand Slam Australia, which takes place on February 15. Overall, Mone has defended the title against 11 different women. In a similar vein to Flair, though, TNA's Tommy Dreamer and AEW's Thunder Rosa don't see anyone in the AEW women's division that could believably dethrone Mone right now.

Previously, a future WWE return was guaranteed by the former Sasha Banks herself. After getting herself settled down in AEW, however, that move has become less likely, as Mone finds herself in the best mental and physical space thanks to AEW. Moreover, she feels she's gotten to live out many of her dreams while working with the company.

