Logan Paul Wants WWE Match Against Rival Streamer

Logan Paul has teased a match against streamer Kai Cenat, who appeared at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble.

Cenat was backstage at the Rumble, talking to various WWE stars including Paul, and was ringside when the show went on the air. Paul claims that the beef with Cenat began when the latter told the former that he would boo him in the men's Royal Rumble match.

"He invited me on a stream before the match, like, this is sick, we were out there, he's like, 'Yo, Atlanta wasn't fuc**ng with you.' I was like, 'What are you talking about? Atlanta loves me.' Everyone loves me. And I asked him, I was like, 'Bro, you going to, like cheer me or are you going to boo me?' He basically said, like, 'I'm not fuc**ng with you, Logan. Like, I'm going to boo you.' To my face. I was like, 'What?'" Paul said on his "Impaulsive" podcast.

The former WWE US Champion then revealed that Cenat's voice was the only voice he heard when he was in the Rumble match, despite his friends and family being in the crowd, and said that he was annoyed listening to Cenat. Paul also blamed the streamer for his elimination from the match.

"I'm like, 'He's chirping at me,' and I just got thrown out of the Rumble. And I'm like, 'Bro, I don't need this energy,' so I basically blamed the entire loss on him and so we just started going at it and bro he like fired back up at me. And meanwhile, I'm like, 'Dude, do I like risk my job and drag him over the barricade and like distract from the match?'" said Paul. "The stage is set [for a fight with Cenat]. I'm just saying, like, 'What's good?'"

When asked if Cenat has a chance against him, Paul brushed it aside and stated that he would win easily. The YouTuber is also interested in teaming up with his brother Jake Paul to fight Cenat and another social media star who featured in the Rumble, IShowSpeed.