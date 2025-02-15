Dominik Mysterio Has One Condition To Forgive His WWE HOFer Father Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most hated personalities on the WWE roster after he betrayed his father and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Dominik and Rey haven't reconciled their differences since then, and it seems like the former has no intention to do it anytime soon.

Wrestling matches usually end feuds, especially the ones involving family members. But Dominik and Rey have continued their rivalry even though they faced each other at WrestleMania 39, while the factions that they are part of, Judgment Day and LWO, have also faced each other on a few occasions. In an interview with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" ahead of this year's Royal Rumble, Dominik stated that he has no reason to forgive his father, but would do so only if he satisfies a few conditions that he has now laid out.

"No [if he will forgive his father]. But I have said it, if he wants to get on his knees and apologize, remove his mask, and declare me as the greatest Mysterio of all time, then sure I will gladly accept his apology. But until then I don't have a reason to," said Dominik.

There's a lot to dislike about Dominik, who has rubbed most people the wrong way in WWE, ever since he turned to the dark side. But one thing that he can't be criticized for is his opinions on his father as he previously stated too that he would forgive him only if he got on his knees and declared him as the greatest Mysterio. As an addendum, he said that he is better looking, is more fashionable, and is also better inside the squared circle as his legendary father.

Dominik could get his wish of taking his father's mask, as Rey previously stated that he would be interested in a hair vs. mask match against his son.