WWE's Bron Breakker Lists The Top 5 Spears In Pro Wrestling

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker has impressed in his short time on the main roster with his speed, athleticism, and tenacity. One move that adds a lot of bite to his character is the spear, a vicious attack that has been used by numerous legends in the past and is a key weapon in Breakker's arsenal — just ask IShowSpeed.

Breakker has dissected the best spears in pro wrestling history, naming five of his favorites, one of whom on the list is Roman Reigns, while he wants to put himself on the list too.

"I feel I got to be penciled in somewhere. I feel like, at least in today's era, I just don't think nobody does it like me," said Breakker on "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast. "I think we got to pay respect to Roman — Roman has been doing the spear for as long as I can remember. You know, he's the top guy. I think Edge is another one, Goldberg is one, I think Rhyno is up there too, for sure."

While some stars don't like others using the same moves or finishers that they do, Breakker has challenged other WWE stars to use the spear too. He feels others doing the move will show the audience how good his spear is.

"They can try to do it, I encourage people to do it if they want to do it because it makes mine look that much better because what they're doing is not what I do," said a confident Breakker.

Breakker's spear to internet personality IShowSpeed at the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match created waves in the wrestling world thanks to its brutal nature, which WWE legends have highlighted in the past.

