Logan Paul Posts Video Of Backstage Reaction To IShowSpeed Spot At WWE Royal Rumble

One of the viral moments from the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match involved YouTube personality IShowSpeed, who was speared to oblivion by Bron Breakker, and following the match Logan Paul interacted with him backstage.

Paul, who has worked with IShowSpeed in the past in WWE, first laughed hysterically after witnessing the vicious spear that Breakker landed on Speed, and then looked concerned for the social media personality's health following the Rumble match.

"He got blasted [laughs]. Oh my god. We gotta check on that kid, bro" said Paul. "You alright [Paul asked Speed]? Walk it off. Get yourself some Prime [Paul's energy drink brand], you'll be alright."

While Speed was being escorted backstage, he showed Paul a huge gash on his leg, which happened during his short stint in the Rumble. IShowSpeed was one of the surprise additions to the Rumble match, which happened as a result of Akira Tozawa unable to enter following an attack on him by Carmelo Hayes. IShowSpeed combined with Breakker to eliminate Otis, but he was quickly thrown out of the ring by Breakker, only to be caught by Otis on the outside and thrown into the commentary table. The young social media star's appearance reportedly got a positive reaction from those behind the scenes in WWE.

Speed and Paul have previously combined together as the former was dressed as a Prime mascot at WrestleMania 40, where he suffered an RKO at the hands of Paul's opponent, Randy Orton.

