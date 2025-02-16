Bully Ray Thinks WWE Should Have This Star Open Raw Every Week

Over the course of more than 15 years, Jey Uso successfully worked his way from a tag team in WWE's developmental territory to the top of the company's card. Few performers are achieving the same level of audience reaction that Uso is right now, and speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray made a suggestion on how the promotion could best capitalize on Uso's popularity.

"They should start every show moving forward with Jey Uso," Bully said. "That place was on its feet, at the top of its lungs, in unison, for Jey Uso. Imagine [if] every Monday night 'Raw' started off with that level of energy."

Bully believes WWE could use Uso's entrance in the same way that rock band Kiss utilizes their song "Detroit Rock City." According to Bully, the band opens every concert with that song as a way to energize the crowd off the bat, and Uso's entrance gives him the exact same feeling. With Uso still relatively fresh in his main event singles run, the "Busted Open" co-host believes the fans in each town will work to be as loud as the previous audience, serving a way for them to show support for Uso and feel included in his ascent.

"That's the kind of energy that translates to an audience," Bully continued. "If I'm the WWE, I'm seriously considering having Jey open my shows. And also, it sets an incredible tone for the locker room. Go out there and follow that."

Looking back at another one of WWE's most successful periods of business, the Attitude Era, Bully pointed out that the promotion often opened "Raw" with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The satellite radio host hopes WWE follows the same pattern with Uso, and he believes they'll stand to benefit if they do.

