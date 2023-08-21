Brian Gewirtz Says WWE Has Better Buzz Right Now Than In The Attitude Era

With WWE breaking all sorts of financial records, some have suggested that the company has ushered in a new "boom period" in pro wrestling for the first time since other affluent eras of the 1980s and late 1990s. Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz believes there is some truth to that assessment, pointing to three specific factors contributing to WWE's success, which he says are "way better than anything in the Attitude Era."

Gewirtz, in his interview with "The Masked Man Show," prefaced his comments by clarifying that the three factors were not necessarily related to the on-screen product put out by WWE.

"[The first] one, obviously, the money it's bringing in [through] rights deals to television shows — it benefitted from the fact that even though viewing is just so much more segmented now, ... WWE, like most live sports, is a show that you need to watch live ... And not just in terms of television and rights fees, but the live events, [the] two nights of WrestleMania, [and] everything that they wanted ... when I was there, is now a reality."

As for the second reason, Gewirtz pointed to the "respectability" that WWE had garnered from advertisers, Hollywood, and other industry verticals once it switched from a TV-14 to a TV-PG product. Gewirtz stressed that WWE programming suddenly became "safe ... for moms and dads to watch with their kids," which was obviously not the case during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras.

Finally, Gewirtz gave WWE props for wholeheartedly embracing the women's revolution, crediting it as the third reason for the company's recent success. "It's not even comparable to the way it was treated — and presented — in the Attitude Era," Gewirtz said of WWE's women's division.