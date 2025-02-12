Former WWE Star Dijak Discusses Recent Talent Departures, PTSD From Release

It's safe to say that the most recent round of WWE cuts wasn't a good day for any of the names involved. It also wasn't a good day for former WWE star Dijak, who, while not released from WWE, departed the promotion last summer when they chose not to renew his contract. Speaking with "WRESTLESPHERE," Dijak explained why this set of releases, and really every set of releases that he sees, brings back bad memories, and why he continues to struggle with it, even if it gets a bit easier as time goes on.

"I'll say this: when those releases started happening, that was the first time in a very long time that I didn't have to experience that other end of it," Dijak said. "Which is kind of like a bittersweet sort of moment, right...Usually, what happens when I get that, and I still have PTSD about it, which is all my friends start texting me, and then we start staring at our phones, and we're looking at it, and you're waiting for a phone call, right?

"You're waiting for the dreaded phone call to come, which is odd because, in a sense, I never got that...my phone call was from my friend, my rep, Mojo. And I thought I was getting a good phone call. I was like 'Oh, he's gonna tell me about my contract.' It was not a good phone call...So I never had that day, which I don't want, by the way, I don't want that day. I don't want that day for anybody. I don't want anyone to experience that awful feeling. It fills your gut with dread. It's a horrible feeling."