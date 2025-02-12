AEW's Thunder Rosa Explains Why She's Not A Fan Of Megan Bayne

It was a mixed bag for Thunder Rosa on "AEW Collision" this past weekend. On the one hand, she scored a win over Penelope Ford in her home state of Texas. On the other hand, she also had two run-ins with new AEW star Megan Bayne, who first gave Rosa the cold shoulder backstage, and later laid her out with an F5 after Rosa's match, with Ford lending an assist by attacking Rosa from behind.

Appearing on "Busted Open Radio" Wednesday to discuss all of Saturday's happenings, Rosa not so shockingly revealed that she didn't love her interactions wth Bayne, especially Bayne's attitude towards Rosa backstage.

"I'm not a very big fan of her, because...you come into a new locker room, and you're trying to be accommodating, you're trying to be nice, you're trying to make them feel comfortable," Rosa said. "But when somebody feels like they're bigger, better, and maybe they look down upon you...that really bothered me. It really rubbed me the wrong way. And she's in my home state with my peeps, and everything, and she just comes and acts that way. I'm not cool with that. I'm not cool with people that have bad attitudes."

Of course, Rosa was even less happy with the post match attack. And she made it clear that she's ready to step up and teach Bayne a lesson.

"I know where she's coming from," Rosa said. "I've got her number. I've seen how she's...you know, she got better when she took a little time off after her knee injury, when she went to Stardom. But again, I am La Mera Mera. And if you want to prove yourself to the world, you have to go through me first. And you have to win clean. Otherwise, we're going to have another conversation."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription