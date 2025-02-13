Bully Ray Details How He Thinks CM Punk Will Get To WWE WrestleMania 41 Main Event

After failing to win the Royal Rumble two weeks ago, CM Punk's path to the main event of WrestleMania 41 has remained uncertain. He qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match when he defeated Sami Zayn on the February 3 edition of "WWE Raw," and will earn the opportunity to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania if victorious. However, if Punk is unable to punch his ticket to the "Grandest Stage Of Them All" at the Elimination Chamber, his lifelong dream of being in the main event of the show may not be feasible this year. That said, speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Dudley provided his thoughts on a potential scenario where Punk is in the main event of WrestleMania, without challenging for a title.

"He won't be in a world title match, but he might be in the main event ... if it's a three way okay, hypothetical situation, if it is Seth verse Roman verse Punk, can that match go on last night 1?" Bully said. "Does Charlotte and Tiffany trump that three way dance when it comes to star power, main event? [No]. Then Charlotte and Tiffany are not the last match. Night 1, main event, Seth, Roman, Punk, you could make a case for GUNTHER and Jey Uso because it's a world title match, you can make that case, but I could also make a case for that match going on first."

The Elimination Chamber should hopefully provide more clarification towards Punk's plans for this April, but whether WWE will prioritize Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and the "Best In The World" in the main event of WrestleMania, remains to be seen.

