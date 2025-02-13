Tony Khan Should Bring These Two Recently Released, Former WWE Stars To AEW

Over the last week, WWE completed its latest round of talent releases, with 12 wrestlers reportedly let go. While they didn't reach the pinnacle of success in WWE, these performers have a great deal of talent among them, and most (if not all) will almost certainly find success elsewhere.

With AEW currently serving as the second-largest promotion based in the United States, speculation is bound to connect at least some of these wrestlers to Tony Khan and company. However, TV time is limited, especially now that AEW has just four hours of regular programming each week.

On top of that, the AEW roster is already filled with more talent than it can realistically feature, meaning that Khan should be very selective with regard to new signings. That being said, it's impossible to deny that there are at least two wrestlers released by WWE last week who deserve a shot in AEW, and both of them have existing ties to the company.