Ex-WWE Ref Rita Chatterton Says She Was On AEW Payroll For A Year, Never Did Anything

Having spent decades away from wrestling following a 1986 incident with Vince McMahon where she alleges the former WWE Chairman raped her, former referee Rita Chatterton has begun integrating herself back into the industrty over the last few years. This has included doing wrestling-related interviews, being inducted into the Women's Wrestling Hall of Fame, and receiving the Trailblazer Award from the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2021.

As it turns out, she also has been employed by another wrestling promotion in that time. Speaking with Paul Roma's "Power and Glory" podcast in November, Chatterton told an interesting story about the aftermath of her receiving the Trailblazer Award — one that began with a phone call from International Pro Wrestling HOF head Seth Turner.

"Seth calls me and says 'Um, Rita, there's this guy that's trying to get ahold of you, he wants your phone number,'" Chatterton recalled. "He says 'Well, his name is Tony Khan.' 'Who the hell is Tony Khan? That doesn't even sound right.' He says 'No, Rita, you should probably take his call.' And I say 'Why do I want to take his call?' He says 'Well, he owns the Jacksonville Jaguars.' 'Well, why the hell would anyone who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars want my phone number?' He says, 'Well, he also owns AEW Wrestling.' 'Okay ... okay, so give him my phone number.'"

Shortly after, Chatterton received a call from an unknown number. After not answering at first, she decided to call back.

"It's Tony Khan," Chatterton said. "So Tony and I had a nice long talk, and I was under contract with him for a year. Very nice man. Gentleman. Very, very nice man. And that's how I ended up getting back involved in wrestling."