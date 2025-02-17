Dominik Mysterio Addresses Losing Streak At WWE WrestleMania

For some, WrestleMania 41 serves as an opportunity to win the first world championship of their respective career. For others, it will mark their official debut on the grand stage. In the case of Dominik Mysterio, it could be a chance to score his very first win at "The Show of Shows."

During a recent interview with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Dominik was asked about his lackluster WrestleMania record, specifically if he foresees himself changing it. "Of course. What, do you think I want to be defeated at WrestleMania? No," Dominik said. "I'm 0-3 at WrestleMania, so if for whatever reason I find myself at WrestleMania this year in Las Vegas, [the record] is going to be 1-3, I promise you that."

As an in-ring competitor, Dominik's WrestleMania journey began three years ago when he and his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, battled The Miz and a debuting Logan Paul. Miz picked up the victory for his team, courtesy of a Skull Crushing Finale on Rey. The following year, Dominik entered the stage of WrestleMania 39 for a singles bout against Rey, whom he previously turned on to join The Judgment Day instead. Despite Dominik repeatedly terrorizing his father in the weeks leading up to the premium live event, it was Rey who ultimately emerged triumphant, thanks to some assistance from Bad Bunny.

In 2024, Dominik again opposed his father, this time in tag team competition at WrestleMania 40. While Dominik partnered with Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar, Rey found Andrade and the LWO in his corner. With some added help from two masked men (later revealed as Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson), Rey and Andrade bested Dominik and Escobar.

