Nikki Bella Talks Interacting With Bayley, Roxanne Perez In WWE Women's Royal Rumble

While it was brief, Nikki Bella made the most of her outing in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, so much so that she shared moments with Nia Jax, Bayley, and former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez all before her elimination. The encounter with Perez came when Bella did her signature push-ups, which "The Prodigy" mirrored across from her. According to Bella, she and Perez planned this spot in advance as a nod to their previous meeting, which aired on "Total Divas" over a decade ago.

"Everyone was like, 'You have to do your push-ups," Bella recalled on "The Nikki & Brie Show." "The push-ups did become pretty iconic. We thought it would be such a great place after Nia gets hit with all those different moves and everyone's down to have this push-up moment, and I thought it would be amazing to do that with Roxanne because [of] the history with Roxanne ... we both really wanted to have that moment. And so that is the moment I had with Roxanne, hopefully there'll be more to do with her in the future."

Elsewhere in her Royal Rumble run, Bella tossed out Bayley, whom she and sister Brie notably attacked at WrestleMania 37. Shortly thereafter, Bella received her own elimination at the hands of Nia Jax, the third-place finisher. Following Charlotte Flair's eventual victory in the match, Bella and Bayley met again, this time exchanging playful shoves at ringside.

"We were just having fun," Bella said. "Obviously, I love me some Bayley. She is such an incredible human. I was with her a lot too [backstage]. She's just such a great locker room leader and so talented."

