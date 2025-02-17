Bully Ray Names Only Proper Scenario For WWE's John Cena To Break World Title Record

Bully Ray has discussed the potential matches for John Cena in his final year in WWE over the last few weeks and he has now proposed the perfect match for Cena to win his 17th world title.

Cena is tied with Ric Flair for the most world titles at 16, with many wondering if the veteran star will overtake "The Nature Boy" in his final year with WWE. Ray, in a recent edition of "Busted Open," said that it would be intriguing if Cena and Randy Orton — who is currently on 14 world titles — could be locked together on 16 world titles and then face each other to determine who would be the first to reach 17 world titles.

"The only way I wanna see Cena break the record is if Randy Orton was tied with John Cena. The money match for Orton and Cena or for the WWE, is for Orton and Cena to be tied at 16, and then — I can't even believe I'm going to suggest this type of match — but you do a ladder match because you can't go in with one guy at 16 and the other guy at 15 or something like that. It has to be very equal playing ground," Ray said. "I know a gimmick match to break a record just sounds really, really weird, but if Cena is at 16, if you got Randy to 16 ... I don't know how you do it, I'm just saying, on paper, if both of those guys are tied and the belt was ... forget the ladder match, if the championship was vacated and up for grabs, Cena vs. Orton for 17 is where the money is at."

It seems unlikely that Orton could have two world title reigns by the end of the year, as he has been out of action since November with no news of his return, and neither of the world title matches for WrestleMania 41 appear to involve him.

