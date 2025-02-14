Kevin Nash Explains How He Knew John Cena Wasn't Winning WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Coming into the Royal Rumble this year, John Cena was one of the favorites to win the match after announcing his retirement tour and outlining his goal of winning a 17th world title. Despite surviving until the final two, Cena failed to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41, and was shockingly eliminated by Jey Uso. When the 47-year-old lasted over 30 minutes and stars like Roman Reigns and CM Punk had been eliminated, many expected him to come out victorious. However, WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash has revealed that he knew Cena's chances of winning were over after he took his shirt off.

"I've been around this a long time, like very close to it and you just know, especially when John came down and took off his shirt and he didn't have a tan. I was like there's no way ... this is not going to be his way into WrestleMania with no tan." Nash said on "Kliq This."

At the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Cena announced that he will be entering the Elimination Chamber in order to earn another opportunity to win a 17th world championship. However, stars like Punk, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre have also qualified for the match, and with Seth Rollins looking to earn a spot next week, Cena's path to winning a world title at WrestleMania 41 will not get any easier.

