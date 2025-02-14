Kevin Nash Likens Jey Uso's Connection With Fans To Former WWE World Champ

Jey Uso has created a special connection with the WWE Universe over the last year performing as a singles star. His growing popularity led him to win the 2025 Royal Rumble, and he will now challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. In light of his recent success, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash compared Uso's journey on his way to the "Grandest Stage Of Them All" to one of the greatest told stories in WWE history.

Speaking on "Kliq This," Nash contrasted Uso's relationship with the fans to former WWE star Daniel Bryan and his WrestleMania 30 world title win in 2014. He also shared how former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and WWE CCO Triple H view talent like Uso differently.

"This was a movement. It was like when Bryan Danielson did the 'Yes!'" Nash said. "I actually watched an interview and it was Bryan talking about it and he was talking to Vince ... Bryan's like right there and he just like, well I kind of would like to be the next Cena and Vince goes, 'well of course you do,' like oh f**k, like wait that's not where I see you, like you're not in that spot, though the people put him in that spot ... I just don't think Paul [Levesque] thinks that way. I think Paul looks at it as if the people want f*****g Jey, they're going to get him and Fanatics going to f*****g put out 11 different color yeet shirts."

According to reports, Uso finished in the top five for merchandise sales over Royal Rumble weekend, with his numbers skyrocketing following his Rumble win.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.