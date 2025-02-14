WWE Reportedly Asked This Celeb Guest Host About Potential In-Ring Role

WWE are very familiar with getting celebrities involved in their events, with IShowSpeed's appearance in the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match being the latest example. However, the company reportedly wanted to make someone who has made appearances on "WWE NXT" over the past year an actual full-time wrestler.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer touched on a recent interview conducted by Dazed with musician Sexyy Red, where the rapper claimed that WWE wanted to turn her into a wrestler. Red stated that WWE had made her an offer to be a full-time talent in 2024, but due to her music commitments keeping her busy, she settled for some cameo appearances instead, before going on to point out the similarities between rapping and wrestling by saying that in both professions, the costume comes off when you get back to reality."

Meltzer believes that WWE most likely made Red an offer to make appearances, be an on-screen character, or even train her up to have a one-off match in the same way that Bad Bunny trained for his matches in 2021 and 2023 respectively. However, Meltzer has a hard time believing that WWE actually had plans for Red to work full-time, especially considering that she has never trained and doesn't have a known athletic background.

Red was originally brought in to "NXT" following the rise of Trick Williams to the NXT Championship, who Red publicly supported when he became the top star of the brand. Many people backstage in WWE loved having Red around, and she was quickly brought back to be the official host of the Battleground Premium Live Event in June 2024. The rapper was then arrested just days after Battleground, but that has not prevented WWE from potentially bringing her back in the near future.