WWE Champ Gunther Booked For Cage Matches With Top Guys On Pre-Mania European Tour

Next month, WWE will head out for a European tour comprised of 11 cities and 12 dates. Earlier today, WWE Deutschland revealed (via X) two of the tour's marquee matchups, both of which involve WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.

Firstly, "The Ring General" will face Seth Rollins in a steel cage match during WWE's live event stops in Dortmund and Hannover, Germany, which are slated for March 15 and 16, respectively. These will mark only the third and fourth singles encounters between Rollins and GUNTHER, as they last wrestled in a dark match after a September 2023 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Prior to that, Rollins and GUNTHER (then known as WALTER) squared off on a November 2019 episode of "WWE Raw," with "The Visionary" winning via disqualification due to interference from Imperium.

On March 29, GUNTHER will again step inside a steel cage, this time to take on CM Punk. This live event holds an added significance for GUNTHER as it emanates from his hometown of Vienna, Austria. Interestingly, Punk and GUNTHER last met at a December WWE live event in Chicago, also known as Punk's hometown. Outside of that, the only other interaction between Punk and GUNTHER came in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, in which they emerged as two of the final three.

Following his faceoffs with Punk and Rollins, GUNTHER will turn his attention to Jey Uso, whom he is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Uso earned this opportunity by winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble.