Matt Hardy Says This Is The Right Creative Move For Returning WWE Star Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble earlier this month after being away from the ring for two years. Despite already qualifying for the Elimination Chamber, how the former women's champion will be utilized creatively throughout the rest of the year remains to be seen. That said, one of Bliss' former colleagues and TNA star Matt Hardy has shared what he believes is the right creative direction for her moving forward.

Speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion explained that Bliss should be the newest addition to the Wyatt Sicks due to how closely she was tied to Bray Wyatt, and also provided his thoughts on the her work ethic and ability to adapt to different characters.

"I almost feel like that is the direction they're probably going to go in and I almost feel like it's the direction they should go in." Hardy said. I liked her as a performer, I thought she was good especially considering her background, she wasn't like a longtime die hard wrestling fan, but when she ended up doing it, she got a good grasp of it ... I just think her ability to kind of change gears and go darker and be a different character and be something that would fit into a more serious version of the broken universe was really cool ... I think putting her with the Wyatt Sicks would obviously help them and give them a boost that they that kind of need now."

The Wyatt Sicks have not wrestled together since the December 9 edition of "WWE Raw," and have only competed on live events on WWE's holiday tour since then.

