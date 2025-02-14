Layla Reacts To News Of WWE HOF Selection Of Former Tag Partner, Michelle McCool

Following Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Michelle McCool is officially the second member in the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class. The announcement of McCool's Hall of Fame selection came courtesy of Levesque on ESPN's "Get Up," and according to former tag team partner Layla, it is more than justified.

"What wonderful news today! No one is more deserving of this recognition and accomplishment. I'm truly so happy for you, Chelle!" Layla wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Everyone, please show your love to Michelle—she's incredible and so dear to me. #WellDeserved #Proud."

What wonderful news today! No one is more deserving of this recognition and accomplishment. I'm truly so happy for you, Chelle! Everyone, please show your love to Michelle—she's incredible and so dear to me. ❤️ #WellDeserved #Proud @McCoolMichelleL @wwe 💋 pic.twitter.com/90kQH9m0Qj — Layla El (@mslayel) February 14, 2025

In addition to 2004 Divas Search journey and inaugural reign as Divas Champion, fans may remember McCool for her run alongside Layla from 2009 until 2011. Together known as LayCool, McCool and Layla dominated the "WWE SmackDown" brand, even becoming unofficial co-WWE Women's Champions after Layla pinned Beth Phoenix in a two-on-one handicap match for the title in May 2010.

The on-screen partnership between Layla and McCool shattered the next year, with the former challenging the latter to a match with no countouts and no disqualifications at WWE Extreme Rules. McCool accepted under the added stipulation that the loser would leave WWE. In the end, McCool lost to her former tag partner at Extreme Rules, signaling her exit from WWE and the conclusion of her full-time wrestling career. In the years following, McCool made in-ring returns at a trio of Women's Royal Rumbles, the most recent being the 2023 iteration, as well as the first ever WWE Evolution pay-per-view. In total, McCool enjoyed two reigns as WWE Women's Champion and two with the WWE Divas Championship during her full-time career.